Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-0.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.32 EPS.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.35. 110,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

