ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $265.29 Average PT from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,481 shares of company stock valued at $12,659,052. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ResMed by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.77. 10,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.68. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

