MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading 53.3% Higher This Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $662,049.37 and $1,016.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001549 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004352 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00057693 BTC.

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

