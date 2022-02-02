Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 2,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

