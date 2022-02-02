Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce sales of $212.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.00 million and the lowest is $189.70 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $208.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 59,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,881. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.