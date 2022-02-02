$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.26. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

SLF traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 22,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,072. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.