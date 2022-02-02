Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

OGN traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. 6,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

