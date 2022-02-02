$1.48 EPS Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after acquiring an additional 83,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Voya Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.74. 24,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.