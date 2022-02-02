$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Methanex posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 11,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.