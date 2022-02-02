Cheviot Value Management LLC Grows Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Cannae accounts for 1.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cannae by 106.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.78. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

