American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,810 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 90,933.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 285.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.89. 1,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

