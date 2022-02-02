Renaissance Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $27,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after buying an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.69. 6,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,603. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

