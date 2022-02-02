Renaissance Group LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.13% of CDW worth $32,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,411. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

