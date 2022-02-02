Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Down to $13.02

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.02, but opened at $12.54. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 3,081 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KZR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $622.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

