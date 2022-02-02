Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.11

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.11 and last traded at C$33.04, with a volume of 193411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.73.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.16.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.58%.

Hydro One Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

