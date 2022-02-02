NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 92,836 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,836 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $30,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,802. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

