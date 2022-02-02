37,103 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 72,045 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.