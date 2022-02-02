iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 6.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 104,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,062,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 847,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

