PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 5.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 3,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 959,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $82,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

