Carlson Capital L P Has $3.87 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. The company has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

