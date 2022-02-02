Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GFF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,860. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

