Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. 3,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,066,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.88.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
