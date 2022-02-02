Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. 3,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,066,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 515.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,337,000 after buying an additional 72,198 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

