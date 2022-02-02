Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CNI stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $125.05. 62,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,733. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.34. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.