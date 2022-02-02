Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MLLCF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

