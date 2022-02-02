Maryland Capital Management Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 402,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 222,454 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 19.7% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 270,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,293,788. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

