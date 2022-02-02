Granby Capital Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Whiting Petroleum makes up 1.0% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after acquiring an additional 343,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.