Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 9,606 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ remained flat at $$170.88 during trading on Wednesday. 78,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

