Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $88,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $233.72. 119,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295,925. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $449.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

