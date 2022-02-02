Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $31.54 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.95. 124,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $450.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

