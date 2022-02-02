Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 72,418 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Visa by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Visa by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 397,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $88,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 125,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.05. 198,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295,925. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,060. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

