Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,299 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.32 on Wednesday, reaching $472.73. 29,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.83 and a 200 day moving average of $440.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

