Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 31,231 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,231 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $56,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.78. Public Storage has a one year low of $226.54 and a one year high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

