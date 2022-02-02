Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $70.48

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion and approximately $806.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.48 or 0.00188195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00031554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00399551 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00069464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 245,016,346 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.