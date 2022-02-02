Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avangrid.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
AGR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,126. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 80.37%.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.
