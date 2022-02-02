Trexquant Investment LP Takes $6.49 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.