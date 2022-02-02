SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of SXC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $589.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

