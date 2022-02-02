Leslie Van de Walle Acquires 5,000 Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.48) per share, with a total value of £46,400 ($62,382.36).

Euromoney Institutional Investor stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 912 ($12.26). The stock had a trading volume of 4,394,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £996.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 867.33 ($11.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,124 ($15.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 935.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,003.15.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.60) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.60) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.