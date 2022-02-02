Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 39,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.49%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

