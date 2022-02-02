14,043 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $524,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Marriott International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,036,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.