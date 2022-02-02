Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

