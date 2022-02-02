FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.91% of FirstService worth $151,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FirstService by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in FirstService by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $158.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.64 and a 200 day moving average of $186.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $202.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.