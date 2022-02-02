Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,128 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.03.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

