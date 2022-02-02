Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6,009.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Uber Technologies worth $215,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.