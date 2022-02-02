MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 2,230 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,299 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $32,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Xilinx by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 110.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,125 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $125,505,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Xilinx by 281.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $136,026,000 after purchasing an additional 664,892 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. Truist Financial raised their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $14.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.50. The company had a trading volume of 104,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,450. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.