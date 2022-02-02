Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $895,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $538,314,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $19.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.29. 218,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,582,162. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $560.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.