Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.84 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share.

Alphabet stock traded up $189.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,942.22. The stock had a trading volume of 133,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,906.37 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,823.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,812.95.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,353.03.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

