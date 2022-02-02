IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Trading 5.1% Higher

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $570.10 and last traded at $539.68. 5,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 570,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

