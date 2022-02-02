iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 43,938 shares.The stock last traded at $115.97 and had previously closed at $115.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 255,123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224,509 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,514,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,054,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,426,000. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

