Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.40. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 9,906 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 275,428 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 792,838 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

