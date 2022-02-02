Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Trading Up 3.7%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 2,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 977,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Nomura by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 199,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nomura by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

